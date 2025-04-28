'Not an entertainment topic': Sanjana Ganesan calls out trolls after inappropriate comments about son Angad Sanjana Ganesan, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife, wasn't really happy with the comments about her son Angad after his reaction to his father taking wickets went viral on social media. Sanjana was in attendance with Angad supporting Bumrah during the MI vs LSG game at the Wankhede Stadium.

New Delhi:

Sports presenter and India Test vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah's wife, Sanjana Ganesan, called out trolls and "keyboard warriors" for inappropriate comments about their son Angad, who was in attendance with his mother at the Wankhede Stadium during the IPL 2025 clash between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Angad's reaction went viral on social media after Sanjana tried to cheer him up, following Bumrah picking up back-to-back wickets, dismissing Abdul Samad and Avesh in consecutive deliveries.

Angad did clap, but wasn't as cheerful as his mother would have liked. It was a similar reaction for the 1.5-year-old that he had during several other public appearances and social media likened his reaction to disappointment from the World Cup 2023 final and other such events but Sanjana lambasted the users saying that words like trauma and depression shouldn't be thrown around just like that, especially in relation to a kid.

"Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else," Sanjana wrote on her Instagram story while admitting that she knew repercussions of bringing Angad to the stadium where there were so many cameras but asked for a little empathy towards the child.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Sanjana Ganesan Instagram story

"We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage."

"He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community, and it's honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives, and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that.

"A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today's world," Sanjana added. In the past, Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma has made such a request as well not to capture their kids.

As for Bumrah, after a couple of iffy games, the spearhead returned to his best,t taking four wickets and became Mumbai Indians' leading wicket-taker in the IPL. MI with a fifth win in a row, moved into the top four on the points table with four games still remaining.