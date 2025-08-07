North Zone announce Duleep Trophy squad, Shubman Gill to lead North Zone have announced the squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. India Test captain Shubman Gill has been announced as the leader of the pack. Several other Indian cricketers have earned a call-up, which will give them an opportunity to prove themselves before the home season.

New Delhi:

India Test captain Shubman Gill made himself available for the upcoming Duleep Trophy. He was phenomenal in the recently concluded five-match Test series against England, ending with 754 runs to his name, which is the most by an Indian cricketer in a Test series this century. He also made his Test captaincy debut on the tour. Under his leadership, the visitors played some brilliant cricket, as the series ended 2-2.

Now, Gill will be seen leading the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy. However, his participation in the entire tournament is still under consideration as the 25-year-old is in BCCI’s plans for the upcoming Asia Cup. Even though Gill isn’t a regular in the T20I set-up, it won’t be surprising to see him pair with Yashasvi Jaiswal or Sanju Samson or Abhishek Sharma in the continental cup. In such a scenario, Shubham Rohilla will replace him in the squad.

More India cricketers named

Arshdeep Singh, who was part of the India squad for the England series, didn’t get any game time as he warmed the bench for all five matches. However, he has been called up for the North Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy. Harshit Rana has been named in the squad as well. He was part of the India squad for the Test series against Australia and was part of the team for the first Test against England before the management decided to release him.

Apart from that, the likes of Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Yash Dhull and Anshul Kamboj have been called up among others. Notably, Anshul recently played for India in the Test series against England. However, he failed to impress and was dropped after one game. Duleep Trophy is the perfect opportunity for him to bounce back and be a part of the squad for the home calender.

North Zone Squad: Shubman Gill, Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.