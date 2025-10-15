Noman Ali equals WTC bowling record as 39-year-old runs riot against South Africa in Lahore South Africa are staring at a heavy defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the opening Test match in Lahore and the left-arm spinner Noman Ali is a big reason for where the match stands after 10 sessions, having taken another 10-wicket haul for the match on a turning track.

Lahore:

Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali was all over South Africa like a rash in the opening Test match of the series in Lahore as the 39-year-old registered another 10-fer, with the hosts on the brink of another win at home. Since resorting to turning tracks, Pakistan have found a formula to be able to win at home and Noman Ali and his spin twin Sajid Khan have played a crucial role in the hosts getting results in their own country and that too positive ones, having beaten England last year and drawn the series 1-1 against the West Indies earlier this year.

Noman, who has the ability to bowl spin at pace and to land the ball in the right areas consistently, challenged South African players’ defence and after taking 6/112 in the first innings, the senior pro was able to add four more to his tally to complete his third 10-wicket haul. All of Noman's 10-wicket match hauls have come in the World Test Championship (WTC) and the 39-year-old has equalled Nathan Lyon's feat of most 10-fers in a match in the WTC history (three). Three bowlers, including Noman's spin partner Sajid Khan, have two 10-fers to their name.

Most 10-wicket match hauls in World Test Championship (WTC)

3 - Nathan Lyon (Australia), in 53 matches

3 - Noman Ali (Pakistan), in 18 matches

2 - Ravindra Jadeja (India), in 46 matches

2 - Ajaz Patel (New Zealand), in 15 matches

2 - Sajid Khan (Pakistan), in 11 matches

Noman got his 10th wicket of the match in the form of Dewald Brevis, with a beauty. Brevis with a run-a-ball 54 was slowly getting under Pakistan's skin and slowly taking South Africa to a safety position alongside a solid Ryan Rickelton. However, Noman, who was guilty of bowling too full to Brevis in the previous overs, got one to turn square from good length, which pitched on the leg-stump and hit Brevis's off-pole, handing Pakistan a big breakthrough.

South Africa were still 140 runs away from an improbable victory with Sajid Khan getting rid of the other set batter, Rickelton, before lunch and Pakistan could smell a victory from the distance, needing just four wickets.

In the last five Test matches, Noman Ali has picked up as many as 46 wickets and is proving to be Pakistan's biggest asset at home.