No Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma as BCCI announces India A squad for one-day series against Australia A Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been named in India A's squad for the white-ball series against Australia A. The BCCI announced two different squads for the three one-dayers against Australia A that will begin from September 30.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced India A's squad for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A. Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are not in the squad that will face the Aussies from September 30 onwards.

The BCCI has named two different squads for the series. IPL-winning captain Rajat Patidar will be leading the Indian A team in the first one-day, while Tilak Varma will captain the side in the second and third clashes on October 3 and 5.

All the matches will take place at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The Indian Board has named two squads for the series. Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, all of whom are playing in the Asia Cup 2025, have not been named in the first one-dayer that will be played on September 30, two days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup. They are all part of the second and third one-dayers, with Tilak named the skipper.

Meanwhile, both Kohli and Rohit have been out of action since the Indian Premier League 2025, and their last outings for India came in the Champions Trophy 2025 in March. Both the players have retired from Tests and T20Is, and ODIs are the only format that they now play in.

The likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj, among others, are also not in the squad, but considering the start of the West Indies Test series from October 2, these regulars were not picked for the Australia A one-dayers.

India A squad for the 1st one-day match: Rajat Patidar (Captain), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

India A vs Australia A schedule:

September 30 at 1:30 PM in Kanpur

October 3 at 1:30 PM in Kanpur

October 5 at 1:30 PM in Kanpur