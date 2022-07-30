No Virat Kohli, KL Rahul as BCCI announces team for Zimbabwe ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Team India huddle

BCCI announced a 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour.

Shikhar Dhawan who led the recently concluded India vs West Indies ODI series is named the captain of the team as the regular captain Rohit Sharma is rested

While the 31-year-old Rahul Tripathi received his maiden call-up in the ODI team, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul's name was missing from the list.

Kohli who has been off-coloured for a long time now and is still in search for almost three years will not play the ODI series.

Rahul who is recovering from surgery for a sports hernia, since the end of the IPL in May 2022 and tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing IND vs WI T20I series, was advised a further period of rest.

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are named as the wicket-keepers and will want to give their best performances.

On the other hand, Deepak Chahar will be making his return after a lengthy injury and will aim to make his place in the T20I squad with T20 World Cup in sight.

The Indian team will play a three-match ODI series on the Zimbabwe tour. These matches will be played on the 18th, 20th, and 22nd of August, starting at 12.30 AM IST.

These three matches will be broadcasted live on Sony SIX and Sony Ten 3, while their live streaming will be on the Sony LIV app.

Team India full squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

