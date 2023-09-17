No speed challans for Siraj: Delhi Police's tweet goes viral after pacer's record-breaking spell vs Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI Mohammed Siraj was given a free licence for overspeeding by the Delhi Police itself

Mohammed Siraj was at his best in the Asia Cup 2023 final as he blew away Sri Lanka in a storm that saw them getting skittled out for just 50 on Sunday, September 17 in Colombo. Siraj, who registered fourth-best figures in ODI cricket by an Indian and second best in Asia Cup history, became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in an over as Sri Lankan batters didn't have a clue to his seam and swing.

Amid his record-breaking spell, Delhi Police also jumped on the 'Siraj appreciation' bandwagon with a tweet that has gone viral on the internet. "No speed challans for #Siraj today," wrote Delhi Police's official handle on X (Twitter).

Chasing 50 runs to win, Team India openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill tracked down the target in no time as the Men in Blue achieved their biggest win in terms of balls left while chasing in ODI cricket.

After his spell, Siraj mentioned that in Trivandrum earlier this year against the same opposition, he missed out on a fifer, but made sure to achieve his maiden five-wicket haul in the format.

"Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early but couldn't get the five-for. Realised you get what's in your destiny. Did not try too much today. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive," Siraj said.

Siraj was adjudged the player of the match and he gave his prize money to the groundsmen, who worked relentlessly throughout the tournament in Colombo and Kandy to get the grounds ready in no time amid heavy rains in the region.

