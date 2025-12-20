No Shubman Gill, Jitesh; changes made in India's squad from South Africa series for T20 World Cup 2026 India have announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 with Shubman Gill not finding his place. Meanwhile, the squad bears a similar look to the team that recently defeated South Africa in the T20I series, barring a couple of players. Check who is in and who is out.

With just 49 days to go for the T20 World Cup 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named India's squad for the global showpiece tournament that kicks off on February 7. The same squad has also been picked for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

India have named their squad as they look to defend the crown that they won in 2024 in Barbados and do the unthinkable of becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups. They are also hunting to become the first team to win a T20 World Cup at home and also the first one to win three T20 crowns.

Meanwhile, the major highlight of India's squad was the exclusion of T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill, who was appointed in the deputy role before the Asia Cup but has now lost out on his place. The BCCI has brought in Ishan Kishan into the squad with Sanju Samson as the first-choice wicketkeeper, set to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

While most of the squad that recently won the five-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1 stays the same, there are a couple of changes in the 15-member team that will step down to defend the World Cup.

Gill, Jitesh out; Ishan, Rinku in

There are only two changes to the squad for the World Cup from the one that recently won the T20I series against the Proteas. Vice-captain Gill and wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma are out, while opening wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and finisher Rinku Singh are back in the fold.

Ishan is coming into the squad on the back of a brilliant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 517 runs to his name from 10 innings, with the hundred against Haryana in Jharkhand's win being the biggest talking point.

India's squad for T20I series against South Africa:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC)*, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk)