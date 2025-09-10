No Sanju Samson and three spinners? Predicting India's likely XI for Asia Cup opener against UAE Team India has been able to sustain an exciting T20I line-up for the last 8-9 months, but that is set to change with Shubman Gill returning to the setup as a vice-captain. India will play the UAE for the first time in nine years and will be keen to start well in the Asia Cup.

Dubai:

India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE). This will be only the second fixture between the two teams in T20Is and even though there will be unfamiliarity, the T20 champions will likely have enough in the tank to overcome the challenge. Apart from the social backlash from the political perspective, the build-up for the Asia Cup has surrounded mostly regarding India's playing XI and the balance they would go with in the tournament.

From the top itself, there will be a big change as Shubman Gill has returned. He is the vice-captain and he can only open in T20Is, so unfortunately, Sanju Samson will have to sacrifice his spot. Whether for an underperforming wicketkeeper or now a designated potential leader, Samson has to sacrifice his spot always and the 30-year-old will be thinking, "why me?" Chief selector Ajit Agarkar's words probably gave away that Samson wasn't in their plans but dropping a batter, who has three centuries in the last 10 innings, would be harsh, but unfortunately, there is a paucity of places.

Moving Samson down to replace someone else would feel like committing the same crime twice for penance. Hence, Samson is likely to miss out with the rest of the batters to follow in Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya. Then, obviously, Jitesh Sharma comes straight back in as the wicketkeeper, then who at 8? Do India need more batting?

Hardik and Axar combined will provide India with at least six overs, if not more. But against a side like the UAE, India can go in all-out with their four attacking bowlers in Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Chakravarthy will play, so India's only other selection conundrum would be Kuldeep or someone like Dube. Since Hardik and Axar are already there, mayble before the Pakistan game, India can attempt such a line-up, because the prospect of four of them hunting together looks delicious but rarely has the head coach Gautam Gambhir shown such a risk-taking ability in selection.

It will be nice to see both Kuldeep and Chakravarthy bowl in tandem but will Gambhir and captain Surya be ready to take that punt?

India's likely playing XI for UAE clash: Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube/Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy