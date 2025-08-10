No rushed decisions on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI Future, confirms BCCI source The BCCI is in no rush to decide the ODI futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The focus currently is on the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite media buzz, no farewell game is planned, and selectors will assess options later, as a BCCI source confirmed.

New Delhi:

As questions swirl around the ODI futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the BCCI is in no hurry to make any immediate decisions regarding the two stalwarts of Indian cricket. Despite their advancing age, Kohli and Rohit, who will be 39 and 40, respectively, by the time the next ODI World Cup rolls around in 2027, the board is taking a wait-and-watch approach, according to a senior BCCI official familiar with ongoing discussions.

With India’s upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh in August called off, the next assignment in the 50-over format is an away series against Australia from October 19 to 25. That gives selectors and team management ample time to assess the situation, particularly with the T20 World Cup in February 2026 now being the immediate priority.

“Obviously, if they (Rohit and Kohli) have something in mind, they would tell the BCCI brass like they did before the England Test tour. But from an Indian team's perspective, the next big assignment is the T20 World Cup in February and preparations before that. The immediate focus will be on sending the best team for the Asia Cup T20 tournament, hoping all players are fit and available,” a BCCI source privy to the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While speculation about a potential farewell game for the duo, possibly during the final ODI in Sydney on October 25, has made rounds, the BCCI insider clarified that no such conversation has officially taken place.

What’s next for Kohli, Rohit?

Looking ahead, India will play a three-match ODI series at home against South Africa starting November 30, followed by another three ODIs against New Zealand in January 2026. That might make Kohli and Rohit unavailable for the Vijay Hazare trophy and even if they play, it won’t be for more than three matches.

“Even if they play Vijay Hazare, before that there would already be six ODIs that will be played.

In between the Australia ODIs and the South Africa ODIs, there is an India A series against South Africa A where three List A games (50 overs) will be held at Rajkot on November 13, 16 and 19, respectively,” the source said.

“Now, will the duo want to play those three A games, or possibly two, before the South Africa series is the question. Even more important is whether Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues would want that. Overlapping the Vijay Hazare Trophy (December 24, 2025 - January 18, 2025) will be the three ODIs between India and New Zealand (January 11, 14, 18). So even if they play the Vijay Hazare Trophy, it can't be for more than two to three games," he added.