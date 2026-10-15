'No replacement for Bumrah' - Sanju Samson reflects on India's defeat to West Indies in fourth T20I

Hyderabad:

Sanju Samson has admitted that India cannot find a direct replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, but believes the team has promising pace-bowling options capable of improving with experience and consistent backing. His comments come ahead of the fifth T20I against West Indies, with the series tied 2-2 after India suffered a 24-run defeat in Hyderabad.

Notably, India’s bowling attack has faced a stern examination throughout the series, with West Indies repeatedly posting imposing totals. The visitors chased down 250 in Ranchi before India defended 223 in the third match. West Indies then reached 247/3 in the fourth game, powered by an unbeaten century from Shai Hope.

After which, Samson acknowledged Bumrah’s exceptional standing in the Indian attack while pointing to the performances of Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav as reasons for optimism.

"There is no replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. He is a once-in-a-generation kind of bowler, and we are very lucky to have him. But we have had some really good talent coming along also; Arshdeep has been doing a great job, and also the way Prince Yadav has bowled in the last few games is very impressive. I feel we have some really good talent. The more we play them, the more we back them, the better they will become,” Samson said in the pre-match press conference.

India eye series win in Bengaluru

India’s immediate challenge will be to find greater consistency with the ball as they prepare for the series decider at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 17. In the meantime, Samson also pointed to Tilak Varma’s dismissal as the decisive moment in the fourth T20I, believing India had regained control of the chase despite losing half their side.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side was reduced to 130/5 in the 12th over while pursuing a target of 248 on a relaid surface. Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy then mounted a recovery, building a partnership that brought the required equation down to 48 runs from 19 deliveries. Romario Shepherd eventually removed Varma, ending a stand that had given the hosts renewed hope of completing the chase.

“The turning point of the match was when Tilak got out. We were cruising, scoring those 10-12 runs per over really nicely. Reddy and Tilak were batting really well in the pressure situation. Till that moment, I think we were in the chase. That is actually a great thing to have after losing five wickets, having that kind of control - two young cricketers taking on the pressure and taking on the West Indian bowling line-up,” Samson said.

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