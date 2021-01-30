No Ranji Trophy for first time in 84 years, BCCI to host 50-over Vijay Hazare, Women's and U-19 tournaments

Image Source : BCCI The BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote a letter to the state associations, stating that the decision was taken with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and the feedback from the state cricket bodies.

As the 2020/21 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament reaches its end on Sunday, the BCCI seems to have taken the decision over the rest of the cricket calendar for the domestic season. The board is set to host the Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament, the senior women's one-dayers and the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

According to ANI, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote a letter to the state associations, stating that the decision was taken with an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and the feedback from the state cricket bodies.

"The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remain untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category," Shah wrote, as quoted by ANI.

"As you are aware, we have lost a lot of time and consequently, it has been difficult to plan th cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games.

"However, it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One Day tournament simultaenously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with the Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19. This has been decided after having received your feedback on the domestic season 2020-21."

The dates are yet to be confirmed.

This means that the Ranji Trophy for the 2020-21 season stands cancelled.

The letter further stated that the Vijay Hazare Trophy will take place before the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, and Jay Shah also hinted at hosting a few games before the auction, which is scheduled to take place on Feburary 18.

The international cricket action is set to return to India on February 5 when the country hosts England for a four-match Test series, followed by 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs.