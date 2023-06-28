No pick and choose has been done: BCCI's clarification on how ICC World Cup 2023 venues were selected

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
     
"The current stadium in Mohali did not meet the standards of ICC and hence was denied matches," Rajeev Shukla added.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2023 15:41 IST
ICC World Cup 2023 trophy
Image Source : TWITTER ICC World Cup 2023 trophy

Amid a backlash over venue selection for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified why the Mohali venue was not considered to host the mega tournament. BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla revealed that Mohali's IS Bindra Stadium did not meet the standards of ICC while Mullanpur Stadium is a work in progress.

Mohali and Indore were among the historic missing venues when ICC and BCCI announced the detailed schedule for the 50-over World Cup starting on October 5 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Punjab's Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer blasted BCCI for snubbing Mohali and also accused them of bringing politics into sports.

It has been reported that many state officials have expressed their disappointment over BCCI's decision to snub historic venues. However, Rajeev Shukla explained that Mohali's venue did not merit ICC's standards as ICC's consent is important while finalizing venues. He also pointed out that Mohali hosted Virat Kohli's historic 100th Test match last year as international matches will be rotated among venues.

"Virat Kohli's 100th Test last year was given to Mohali. Mullanpur Stadium is getting ready in Mohali. Had it been ready, they would have got a World Cup match," Rajeev Shukla told ANI. "The current stadium in Mohali did not meet the standards of ICC and hence was denied matches. But that does not matches would not be given to them. Bilateral series matches will be given to them, it is based on a rotational system."

"No 'pick and choose' has been done. ICC's consent is important in finalising the venues. In Trivandrum, warm-up matches have been given, for the first time. It is not that any centre/zone has been ignored. Stadiums have been chosen after a lot of consideration, even in North East Zone, Guwahati got the matches. A lot of accommodation has been done in the schedule."

