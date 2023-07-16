'No phone call, no communication': Yuzvendra Chahal makes shocking claims over RCB snub in IPL 2022

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal's snub from the Royal Challengers Bangalore came in as a big shock to the cricket fans and experts. The leggie played for RCB for 8 years and was the vital cog for the franchise over the years. Chahal was not among the players retained by Bangalore ahead of the mega auction in 2022, which raised eyebrows of many.

Now the star leg spinner has opened up about the snub and has made some big claims. Speaking on a Podcast of Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadiya Chahal revealed the franchise had promised to buy him back but was left angry after it did not happen.

"Definitely, I felt very bad. In 2014 my journey started. From the first match, Virat bhaiya showed trust in me. But, it feels bad (on the decision) as I was playing for the franchise for 8 years. I saw people saying 'Yuzi would've asked for a lot of money' and such things. That is why I clarified in an interview that I did not ask for anything. I know how much I deserve," Chahal said.

"The worst thing is that there was no phone call, no communication. At least have a talk. I had played 114 matches for them. In auction, they promised me that they will go all-out for me. I said, fine. When I wasn't picked there, I was very angry. I gave them 8 years. Chinnaswamy was my favourite ground. I didn't talk to RCB coaches. The first match I played against them, I didn't talk to anyone," he added.

Chahal feels RR played a part in developing him

The 32-year-old further stated that Rajasthan Royals played a part in developing him in cricket terms. At RCB, Chahal used to complete his quota before the death overs began but at the Royals he has been handed the duty of bowling at the death too. "I realise the auction is a very unpredictable place. So, I made peace with the fact that whatever happens, happens for good. At RR, I started bowling at death. Often, my quota would be completed before 16 overs in RCB. So, I think I grew as a cricketer in RR as well. So, whatever happened, happened for good," he added.

