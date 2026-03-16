'No one cares about you': Liam Livingstone tears into McCullum and England management after being dropped

London:

Liam Livingstone has made scathing claims about the England environment under head coach Brendon McCullum and managing director Rob Key. He is set to feature in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who secured his services for Rs 13.6 crore, but he is leaving the UK after doing an explosive interview.

Livingstone last played for England in March 2025 and revealed that the news of him being left out was given to him by McCullum in a brief phone call that lasted less than one minute. Moreover, Key didn't even have a proper conversation with him while the then chief selector Luke Wright also didn't reach out to him during the period.

"I don't think it [the call] would have reached a minute. I asked why; they said they wanted to try someone else. That was off Baz. Wrighty [outgoing selector Luke Wright] didn't reach out, and Brooky [captain Harry Brook] sent me a text. That probably sums that group up as a collective. Keysy said nothing - [he] said I'll speak to you in the summer. I actually rang him one day, and he said he was busy at a Test camp at Loughborough. And then I didn't hear off him until the end of September.

"That was a bit of an eye-opening experience about the group and the regime: if you're in, you're in, and if you're not in, no-one cares about you. That put my mind at ease that my cricket was going to be more enjoyable going forward," Livingstone said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

I am one of the best white-ball players in England, says Livingstone

Even though Liam Livingstone is not expecting a recall to the national side he claims that he is one of the best white-ball players currently in England. During his time out from the England team, Livingstone fared decently in the franchise circuit, playing for different teams in T20 leagues. "I still believe I'm one of the best players in white-ball cricket in England. Just because I'm not playing for England, because of a couple of people's opinions, it doesn't mean that I'm not good enough to do it," he added.

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