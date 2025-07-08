No Kane Williamson as New Zealand pick squad for Test series against Zimbabwe, Matt Fisher earns maiden call New Zealand will be facing Zimbabwe in two Test matches, starting from July 30. The Kiwis have named their squad for the two-match series against the Chevrons as Kane Williamson is not in the 15-member team.

New Zealand have picked their squad for the two-match series against Zimbabwe without Kane Williamson. Northern Districts pace bowler Matt Fisher has earned his maiden call-up in the 15-member team that is largely settled with Tom Latham at the helm.

Fisher is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the country. He has picked 51 wickets in First-class cricket at an average of 24.11 across 14 matches. Speaking on Fisher, the New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said, "Matt’s someone we’re really excited about."

"He’s one of the fastest bowlers in the country, and we think he’s got an X-factor. We’re blessed to have a large number of strong, fast bowlers in this country, and we’re looking forward to adding Matt into that mix now, giving him a little bit of touring experience and a taste of what it means to be part of the BLACKCAPS."

Meanwhile, Williamson made himself unavailable as he manages his playing commitments. Kyle Jamieson is also not available as he looks to welcome his first child. Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell was unavailable due to his commitments at The Hundred, which was previously agreed and factored into his NZC central contract.

Walter said that as these matches are not part of the World Test Championship, he understands the unavailability of the players. "Kane and Michael were up front with New Zealand Cricket about their availability for this tour during the contracting process," he said.

"While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact that these Tests aren’t part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion.

"We will obviously miss their talent and class, but it allows an opportunity to others and we’re lucky to be able to call on the likes of Ajaz and Henry, who are both proven performers at Test level."

NZ Test squad:

Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young