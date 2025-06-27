No Kane Williamson as New Zealand announce T20I squad for tri-series against Zimbabwe, South Africa New Zealand will take on Zimbabwe and South Africa in a T20I tri-series as they kick off their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 under new head coach Rob Walter. Mitchell Santner will be leading the side, which has no Kane Williamson.

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa as they begin their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup under new head coach Rob Walter. Pacer Adam Milne and middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs have been included; however, the squad misses a few key faces.

Former skipper Kane Williamson, pacers Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson and batter Devon Conway are not part of the squad that will face the Chevrons and the Proteas. Williamson, who is currently with Middlesex, made himself unavailable for the tour, while Sears has a side injury. Ferguson has been rested due to workload, while Jamieson awaits the birth of his child.

Phillips, Rachin and Santner back

Meanwhile, key players Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, and captain Mitchell Santner are back after missing the T20I series against Pakistan early in March due to the IPL.

The Kiwis will be kicking off their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup with Walter at the helm. "I think we've got a really strong squad for this tour and I'm looking forward to getting the team together and getting into the work," Walter said on the squad. "We've got some good experience in the side and it's nice to be able to welcome back a few of the players who missed the March series against Pakistan because of the IPL.

"It should be a great T20 tri-series with South Africa who are a very strong side and Zimbabwe who play well at home in their own conditions."

Bevon picked, Milne back

Uncapped Bevon Jacobs has been picked, while pacer Milne is also back in the squad. "Bevon's been an outstanding performer in domestic cricket and has gained some experience in franchise leagues around the world, so it'll be a good chance for him to get back into the squad and potentially play," Walter said.

"Adam's a really skilled T20 bowler, he's particularly proficient with the ball up front and brings that extra pace and bounce. With the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears and Kyle Jamieson out, it's great to be able to lean on an experienced head in Adam.

"With the T20 World Cup around the corner, all of our upcoming series are critically important to our build-up. This series gives us the opportunity to test the breadth of our squad, explore different players and potentially different combinations against some quality opposition."

New Zealand squad for T20I tri-series:

Mitch Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi