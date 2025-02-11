No Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep, Pant in; India's probable Playing XI for 3rd ODI against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team players.

India and England are all set to have a crack at each other in the third and final ODI of the three-match series. The Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and are now looking to sweep it to tick off their preparations for the Champions Trophy.

A major subplot in the series was Jasprit Bumrah's fitness after injuring his back during the fifth Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. There was optimism of Bumrah making it to the team for the third ODI against England.

Bumrah was originally named in the Indian squad for the third ODI, however, his name went missing from the squad shared by the BCCI when the Board added Varun Chakravarthy into the mix. This makes Bumrah highly unlikely to feature in the third game.

India might want to give Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant a go after they warmed up the bench in the series. They are the only two players to not have played in any of the first two matches.

Bringing in Arshdeep will mean one of Harshit Rana or Mohammed Shami making way for him. There was a toss-up between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for the wicketkeeper's slot and as hinted by Rohit Sharma ahead of the series, India went with Rahul due to continuity. Pant might get to play the third ODI, given this is India's last game before the Champions Trophy. India might also bring Kuldeep Yadav back for Varun Chakravarthy after resting him for the second ODI.

The third ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue where India lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final. This will be their first men's international game at the venue after that heartbreaking loss.

India's Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

England's Probable Playing XI:

Philip Salt (w), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton/Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson/Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood/Jofra Archer