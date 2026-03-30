No IPL broadcast in Bangladesh as India's JioStar ends broadcast agreement despite softer government stance

New Delhi:

Bangladesh fans will not be able to watch the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches live. India's JioStar has ended its IPL broadcast agreement in Bangladesh, ruling out any chance of the telecast of the 2026 IPL season in the country, despite the change in stance from the current government.

For the unversed, the previous government had banned the IPL broadcast in the country after Mustafizur Rahman was controversially removed from the cash-rich league by the BCCI. In protest, Bangladesh also requested the ICC to move their T20 World Cup matches out of India and eventually ended up not playing in the tournament.

Coming back to the non-broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh, the news comes shortly after the authorities signalled a rethink on their earlier ban on IPL broadcasts. However, as per media reports, JioStar's withdrawal leaves no chance of IPL returning to the TV screens in Bangladesh.

TSports used to telecast IPL

Bangladesh broadcaster TSports used to telecast Indian Premier League matches in the country, as the firm had sublicensed the rights for IPL seasons from 2023 to 2027. The company cited its partner's "continued failure and default in adhering to the payment timelines stipulated under the agreement" as one of the main reasons behind the move.

Moreover, the decision also remains the same related to the Women's Premier League (WPL) as JioStar has reportedly pulled out of broadcast agreements for both IPL and WPL.

Mustafizur Rahman was the only Bangladeshi player to get picked in the IPL this year. Kolkata Knight Riders had secured his services before the BCCI asked the franchise to release him following the rising diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh. The absence of the local telecast is expected to significantly impact the viewership of IPL in Bangladesh, even as India's tour to the country later this year is also in doubt at the moment.

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