No Hardik Pandya as Baroda announce squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026

New Delhi:

Hardik Pandya's wait for a return to competitive cricket will continue after the all-rounder was left out of Baroda's 15-member squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which begins on November 14. Meanwhile, his brother Krunal Pandya has been appointed captain of the side for the domestic T20 competition.

The Mumbai Indians all-rounder has not featured in a competitive fixture since May 24, when he last represented the franchise during IPL 2026. His prolonged absence has also raised questions about his availability for India's upcoming international assignments, particularly with the next ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in Africa next year.

Hardik's fitness concerns resurfaced ahead of India's home one-day series against Australia A in October. Although he was initially included in India A's squad, a fresh shin injury forced him to withdraw from the selection. According to Cricinfo, the 32-year-old was still experiencing discomfort while bowling at the time.

His rehabilitation has largely taken place at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The all-rounder initially reported back spasms during the IPL before dealing with a leg strain, further delaying his return to the field.

Hardik last played international cricket during T20 World Cup

Hardik's last international outing came in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, before his subsequent IPL appearance. He was expected to feature in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand and then in the series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, but given his fitness concerns at the moment, it isn’t clear if the all-rounder will be back in international cricket anytime soon.

The team management is also not rushing with Hardik at the moment as the goal is to keep him fit for ODI World Cup next year. Even though the management has made it clear that India will not compromise on player fitness for the global tournament.

Baroda, meanwhile, will begin their SMAT campaign against Chandigarh in Mumbai on November 14. The squad features several established names alongside Krunal, including wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Hooda and fast bowler Rasikh Salam.

Baroda full squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026

Krunal Pandya (C), Atit Sheth (VC), Deepak Hooda, Shivalik Sharma, Shashwat Rawat, Amit Passi (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Bhanu Pania, Mahesh Pithiya, Parikshit Patidar, Hemant Punde, Raj Limbani, Rasik Dar, Rasikh Salam, Dhruv B, Safvan Patel

Stand-by: Chintal Gandhi, Priyanshu Moliya

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