No handshake at toss during India vs Bangladesh clash at U19 ODI World Cup 2026 India and Bangladesh’s U-19 World Cup match in Bulawayo began with an unusual moment as captains skipped the customary handshake at the toss. Bangladesh opted to field after rain delayed the start, with no official comment on the incident.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

An unusual moment preceded the start of the ICC Under-19 World Cup Group A contest between India and Bangladesh in Bulawayo, where formalities at the toss unfolded without the customary exchange of a handshake between the two captains.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, January 17, began later than planned after rain interrupted the buildup. Once conditions improved, Bangladesh gained the early advantage by winning the toss and opting to field first. Bangladesh’s regular skipper, Md Azizul Hakim Tamim, was unavailable because of illness, prompting vice-captain Zawad Abrar to step in for the toss. India, meanwhile, were represented by Ayush Mhatre.

As the captains met for the pre-match procedure, observers noted the absence of the traditional handshake that typically marks the start of international fixtures. The moment passed without acknowledgement, and play moved on as scheduled. Neither the Indian nor the Bangladeshi camp offered any public explanation, and officials from both teams declined to comment on the matter.

While such moments are rare, this was not without precedent. At the senior international level last year, India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s hand during all three of their Asia Cup matches.

The origin of the no-handshake saga

Meanwhile, the Under-19 incident comes against a backdrop of increasingly complex relations between cricketing authorities and governments in the region. Recent developments have highlighted ongoing administrative and logistical disagreements. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has approached the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise seeking the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. At the same time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has reiterated its position that it does not want its national side to participate in T20 World Cup matches hosted in India. Discussions surrounding that issue remain unresolved.

When it comes to the match, India had a difficult start, as the Ayush Mhatre-led side was reduced to 53/3 at one stage. Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi was once again the hope for the team, who made 72 runs off 67 balls. All eyes are now on Abhigyan Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan as India look to finish well.