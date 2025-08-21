No bilateral events with Pakistan but Indian cricket team free to play in Asia Cup: Sports Ministry India has made it clear its policy towards international posting events against Pakistan. According to a sports ministry source, India will not play against Pakistan in bilateral events but the cricket team won't be stopped from playing against them in the Asia Cup.

New Delhi:

India has made its stance clear when it comes to playing against Pakistan in international sporting events. The Indian government has clearly denied permission for bilateral events against Pakistan, but has also stated that the teams will not be stopped from playing in the multination events. Notably, it has also been mentioned that the Indian cricket team won't be stopped from facing Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The clarification from the Sports Ministry regarding India's stance in matches against Pakistan comes close on the heels of several calls for the cricket team to boycott playing against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup. For the unversed, India Champions, comprising players like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shikhar Dhawan, and Yuvraj Singh, among others, had denied playing against the arch-rivals twice, including the final, in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). However, the tournament doesn't come under any official cricket board, nor does it have international status either.

Statement from Sports Ministry

"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country. So far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interests of our own sportspersons.

"It is also relevant to take into account India's emergence as a credible venue to host international sports events. Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India.

"To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified. In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years.

"This shall facilitate their smooth movement into and within the country, in accordance with international norms. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India," the statement from the Sports Ministry.

Pakistan and India cricket teams are not travelling to each other's nation for ICC and ACC events

As far as cricket is concerned, India and Pakistan have agreed that the two teams will play against each other in neutral venues, irrespective of the host nation. Accordingly, the upcoming Asia Cup has been entirely shifted to the UAE despite India being the official host. Moreover, earlier this year, Pakistan were the hosts of the ICC Champions Trophy but India played all their matches in Dubai.

Pakistan Women's cricket team will also play all its matches in Sri Lanka in the upcoming World Cup that is set to take place in India. The India vs Pakistan clash next year in the T20 World Cup will also be played in Sri Lanka despite India being one of the host nations.

