Nitish Reddy, Rinku to be included for decider? Predicting India's likely XI for 5th T20I against Australia India can't lose the five-match T20I series, having taken a 2-1 lead, and might make a few changes to their line-up for the decider at the Gabba. With the South Africa Test series set to begin next week, India might choose to rest some of its Test regulars and give the players on the bench a chance.

Brisbane:

India's bowling came to the fore to propel the side to an impressive 48-run win in the fourth T20I on the Gold Coast to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. It was a sluggish track and more than the result or the performances of the bowlers, Shubman Gill's innings of 46 off 39 balls became the headline-maker. Gill hasn't done anything to write home about in T20Is since his comeback to the format and being the vice-captain further complicates the situation a bit. Do India rest their vice-captain for the series decider?

It looks unlikely, but since India can't lose the series, there might be a few changes for the visitors to test their bench strength out for the finale in Brisbane. There is a chance for Sanju Samson to come back into the side but it may be in place of either Tilak Varma or a straight swap between the two keepers, with Jitesh Sharma having to sit out. Fit-again Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh, too, might have a chance if India opt to rotate their players around.

That would mean a rest for both Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar. The change could also be in the pace department, with Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the decider. However, with Bumrah being stuck on 99 wickets, there might be a chance that the Indian spearhead plays, just to get to the milestone of 100 T20I scalps. However, if Bumrah does sit out, Harshit Rana might get back into the side.

With Kuldeep Yadav already released, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy will continue to play, especially since playing spin is an evident weakness for the Australian batters. Hence, there might be 2-3 changes and who knows it might be the last chance for Shubman Gill to stake his claim in the T20 side for a spot at the top of the order.

India's likely playing XI for 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma/Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube/Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah/Harshit Rana