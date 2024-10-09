Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh power India to record-breaking T20I total against Bangladesh

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Playing in his only second international game, the batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy smashed 74 runs off just 34 balls and Rinku Singh scored 53 runs to help India post their biggest-ever T20I total against Bangladesh.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 20:56 IST
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I
Image Source : AP Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy during the T20 game in Delhi on October 9, 2024

India shattered multiple records with a huge total in the second T20I game against Bangladesh in Delhi on Wednesday. Youngster Nitish Kumar Reddy smashed a quickfire fifty as India posted their biggest-ever T20I total of 221 for 9 against Bangladesh while batting first.

After the impressive show with a ball in the first game, Indian batters dominated the second match hoping to seal the three-match series. Nitish smashed 74 runs off just 34 balls and Rinku Singh ended his poor run of form by scoring 53 runs off 29 balls to help India post their first-ever 200-plus total against Bangladesh.

Highest T20I totals vs Bangladesh 

  1. 224 - South Africa in Potchefstroom, 2017
  2. 221 - India in Delhi, 2024
  3. 214 - Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2018

Most sixes in a T20I vs Bangladesh

  1. 15 sixes - India in Delhi, 2024
  2. 14 sixes - West Indies in Mirpur, 2012
  3. 13 sixes - India in North Sound, 2024

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

More to follow...

