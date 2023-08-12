Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana seek NOCs to move from Delhi ahead of forthcoming domestic season

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dhruv Shorey (L) and Nitish Rana (R)

Former skipper of Delhi, Nitish Rana and the top run-getter of the last season in the Ranji Trophy for the team Dhruv Shorey have sought No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) in search of better opportunities ahead of India's upcoming domestic season.

The right-handed batter Shorey has already signed a contract with the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and will be seen playing for the side in the forthcoming season if everything goes according to plan for him.

"Yes, Dhruv (Shorey) has already signed a contract with us and he along with former Test batter Karun Nair will play for Vidarbha during the upcoming domestic season," a VCA official told PTI.

On the other hand, as per several reports that are doing rounds, Rana is likely to join either Haryana or Baroda in the upcoming domestic season once he gets the NOC from DDCA.

DDCA's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda has confirmed the latest development, however, he mentioned that the board would try to convince both players to stay back and continue playing their trade for Delhi.

"Yes, it is true that both Dhruv and Nitish (Rana) want to leave Delhi and have sought NOC. We will definitely request them to stay as both are senior players and have served Delhi cricket. But the final decision will be theirs. If they don't agree, we will certainly give them NOC," Manchanda told PTI.

It is rumoured that Rana was disconcerted by the fact that Yash Dhull, a youngster with not much playing experience in the domestic circuit replaced him and that he (Rana) was benched in the middle of the red-ball season last year before making a comeback for the final game against Mumbai.

Delhi had a poor last season in the Ranji Trophy despite Shorey aggregating 859 runs and finishing the season as the fourth-leading run-getter behind the likes of Mayank Agarwal (990), Arpit Vasavada (907) and Anushtup Majumdar (867).

