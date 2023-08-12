Saturday, August 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana seek NOCs to move from Delhi ahead of forthcoming domestic season

Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana seek NOCs to move from Delhi ahead of forthcoming domestic season

Former Delhi captain Nitish Rana and his teammate Dhruv Shorey have sought NOCs from DDCA to ply their trade for different teams in the upcoming domestic seasons.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 12, 2023 8:25 IST
Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana
Image Source : TWITTER Dhruv Shorey (L) and Nitish Rana (R)

Former skipper of Delhi, Nitish Rana and the top run-getter of the last season in the Ranji Trophy for the team Dhruv Shorey have sought No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) in search of better opportunities ahead of India's upcoming domestic season.

The right-handed batter Shorey has already signed a contract with the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) and will be seen playing for the side in the forthcoming season if everything goes according to plan for him. 

"Yes, Dhruv (Shorey) has already signed a contract with us and he along with former Test batter Karun Nair will play for Vidarbha during the upcoming domestic season," a VCA official told PTI.

On the other hand, as per several reports that are doing rounds, Rana is likely to join either Haryana or Baroda in the upcoming domestic season once he gets the NOC from DDCA.

DDCA's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda has confirmed the latest development, however, he mentioned that the board would try to convince both players to stay back and continue playing their trade for Delhi.

"Yes, it is true that both Dhruv and Nitish (Rana) want to leave Delhi and have sought NOC. We will definitely request them to stay as both are senior players and have served Delhi cricket. But the final decision will be theirs. If they don't agree, we will certainly give them NOC," Manchanda told PTI.

Related Stories
Independence Day 2023 Special: Recalling India's historic triumphs in ICC World Cup tournaments

Independence Day 2023 Special: Recalling India's historic triumphs in ICC World Cup tournaments

Indian cricket team to tour Ireland T20I series without head coach?

Indian cricket team to tour Ireland T20I series without head coach?

No additional security for Pakistan cricket team during ICC World Cup, Indian government confirms

No additional security for Pakistan cricket team during ICC World Cup, Indian government confirms

It is rumoured that Rana was disconcerted by the fact that Yash Dhull, a youngster with not much playing experience in the domestic circuit replaced him and that he (Rana) was benched in the middle of the red-ball season last year before making a comeback for the final game against Mumbai.

Delhi had a poor last season in the Ranji Trophy despite Shorey aggregating 859 runs and finishing the season as the fourth-leading run-getter behind the likes of Mayank Agarwal (990), Arpit Vasavada (907) and Anushtup Majumdar (867).

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News