Nitish Kumar Reddy pauses press conference for call with mother, video goes viral | WATCH

Dharamsala:

A brief interruption during India’s post-match media interaction produced one of the most memorable moments of the evening in Dharamsala, where Nitish Kumar Reddy paused to answer a call from his mother shortly after contributing to India’s victory over Afghanistan in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

Notably, the all-rounder attended the post-match press conference following India’s seven-wicket win on Friday when his phone rang. As questions continued, Nitish checked the caller, realised it was his mother and answered briefly. He informed her that he would call back in five minutes before turning his attention back to the media, apologising for the interruption. The exchange drew smiles and added a personal touch to an otherwise routine press conference.

India’s win over Afghanistan

The first ODI was shortened to a 25-overs-a-side contest because of the rain. After more than four hours' delay, the match finally began at 5:45 pm. Earlier, India had won the toss and chose to bowl first. Afghanistan soon found themselves in trouble, slipping to 26 for three at one stage. Rahmanullah Gurbaz then launched a spirited fightback and shared a partnership of 116 runs with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Gurbaz eventually smacked a 48-ball century, while Shahidi contributed 27 from 30 deliveries. However, none other Afghan batters managed to contribute significantly as India dismissed the visitors for 194 in 24.5 overs. Debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey made immediate impressions, clinching three wickets each.

Nitish also played a significant role with the ball, finishing with figures of 2 for 31 from four overs. His spell included the key dismissals of Gurbaz and experienced all-rounder Mohammed Nabi.

India’s chase was anchored by captain Shubman Gill, whose unbeaten 84 guided the hosts to the target with more than two overs remaining. After Rohit Sharma departed for 16, Gill added valuable partnerships with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul to keep the pursuit firmly on track. Kishan scored 34, while Rahul remained unbeaten on 39 as India completed the chase in 22.5 overs.

The victory handed India a 1-0 lead in the series. Gill, for his brilliant batting display, was adjudged the Player of the Match.

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