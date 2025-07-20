Nitish Kumar Reddy in danger of missing rest of England Test series due to injury, in a blow to India: Report India received three injury blows on the same day leading up to the Manchester Test against England, as their resources kept depleting one after the other. India trail England 1-2 in the five-match series, having lost the first and third Tests at Headingley and Lord's.

MANCHESTER:

India suffered another major injury blow in the form of all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is unlikely to take any further part in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. As per ESPNCricinfo, Reddy suffered a knee injury during training in the gym, and the scans revealed ligament damage, ruling the 22-year-old out of at least the fourth Test in Manchester, which is scheduled to start on July 23 and likely from the finale at the Oval as well.

Reddy's was the third consecutive injury blow to India in the lead-up to the fourth Test, following Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep, who too are likely to miss the said game. While Arshdeep got hit in his bowling hand and was heavily taped up during practice, Akash Deep reported a groin niggle after playing the last two Tests for India in Birmingham and at Lord's. India will have to mine their resources in the absence of three key components of the 18-man squad, with the series on the line.