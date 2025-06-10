Nicholas Pooran net worth 2025: IPL salary, brand endorsements and all you need to know West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket today at the age of just 29. Let us have a look at his net worth in 2025 from IPL salary, brand endorsements, and his earnings from other T20 leagues.

West Indies' explosive batter Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket today, shocking the cricketing fraternity. He is only 29 years old and was already the most capped player for the West Indies in the shortest format of the game. The southpaw played 61 ODIs and 106 T20Is in his career, scoring 1983 and 2275 runs respectively in the two formats. Even as he is expected to feature in T20 leagues across the world, let us have a look at Pooran's net worth in 2025:

IPL earnings

Nicholas Pooran's major income is from the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) under Rishabh Pant's captaincy this year. He has been featuring in the cash-rich league since 2017 when Mumbai Indians picked him for the first time for Rs 30 lakh. However, his salary increased in the subsequent years, as Punjab Kings bought him for Rs 4.2 crore in 2019, where he stayed till the end of the 2021 season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad secured his services in IPL 2022 for a massive amount of Rs 10.75 crore only to be released after a year. Pooran was then acquired by LSG in IPL 2023 for Rs 16 crore and has bene playing for the franchise since then. He was retained by LSG ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 21 crore.

T20 Leagues earnings

Moreover, the 29-year-old cricketer earns in different T20 leagues as well. Apart from IPL, he has played in ILT20, CPL, Men's 100, Major League Cricket (MLC), BPL, SA20, BBL, T20 Blast, and PSL. Pooran also turns up in T10 leagues for different teams. Overall, he has so far played for a staggering 29 teams in his career. So a major part of his income comes from playing in different leagues across the world. However, the exact figure of his earnings from these leagues have not been made public.

Brand Endorsements

Thanks to his aggressive brand of cricket, Nicholas Pooran has also landed a few high-paying brand endorsement deals. He has joined hands with well-known brands like Powerade, MyFitness, Under Armour, Puma, and Nike, among others. Reportedly, it has been claimed that he makes around Rs 6 to 8 crore annually through brand endorsements.

Cars and other assets

Nicholas Pooran is fond of having high-end automobiles. He owns a BMW, which is claimed to be worth Rs 3 crore.

Overall, based on all this information, it can be claimed that Nicholas Pooran's net worth in 2025 is around Rs 60-65 crore.

Disclaimer: Net worth figures are estimates based on publicly available information. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of these numbers.