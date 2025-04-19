Nicholas Pooran completes 9000 runs in T20 cricket, becomes fourth West Indies cricketer to do so Nicholas Pooran completed 9000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved the feat in the match against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025. The keeper-batter became the fourth West Indies cricketer to achieve the feat.

West Indies international Nicholas Pooran completed 9000 runs in T20 cricket. In the match against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025, the keeper batter made 11 runs off eight balls to cross the 9000-mark barrier and eventually became the fourth West Indies cricketer after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell to be part of the elite list. Overall, he became the 25th cricketer to score over 9000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Lucknow have had a troubling start with the bat against Rajasthan. Opener Mitchell Marsh, who had a sensational start to the season, has failed to live up to expectations in the recent past. He made four runs off six balls and soon after that, Pooran followed suit as well, and that only put LSG under more pressure. Captain Rishabh Pant, who scored a half-century in LSG’s last game against CSK, was expected to bail out the visitors, but the keeper-batter made only three runs off nine.

LSG were reduced to 54/3, and that forced the team to use their Impact player. Ayush Badoni replaced Marsh and that means that Mayank Yadav will not feature in the game against Rajasthan. He was the only bowler listed in the Impact Player list and was expected to feature in the second innings, but the wait continues for him. He missed the first seven games of the season, owing to a back injury, and it now needs to be seen if Mayank makes it to the next match.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande