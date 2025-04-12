Nicholas Pooran breaks IPL record at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium, hits his first half-century at the venue Nicholas Pooran, currently with the Orange Cap, has been in sensational form in the ongoing season for the Lucknow Super Giants as he struck his fourth half-century of the season. Pooran and Aiden Markram's knocks following the bowlers' comeback helped LSG get their fourth win of IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pocketed a third win in a row in the ongoing edition of the IPL after bowlers came back to restrict the Gujarat Titans to 180/6 before Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram struck beautifully aggressive half-centuries to ease their side to third place on the points table with four wins. Markram after finding form has had his third 40-plus score in a row while Pooran smashed his fourth half-century of the season, the most he has scored in one season of the IPL and his first at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium.

Pooran smashed seven sixes during his innings and took his tally to 23 sixes at the Ekana Stadium, the most by any batter in the IPL at Lucknow's home venue as he went past Marcus Stoinis' tally of 20 sixes. Pooran took out R Sai Kishore's over with LSG batters accumulating 24 off the over as they made sure they hit the Titans' best bowler and didn't take the foot off the gas.

Most sixes in IPL at BRSABV Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

23 - Nicholas Pooran (LSG), in 17 innings (2023-2025)

20 - Marcus Stoinis (LSG, PBKS), in 14 innings (2023-2025)

11 - Ayush Badoni (LSG), in 14 innings (2023-2025)

11 - Kyle Mayers (LSG), in 6 innings (2023-2023)

10 - KL Rahul (LSG), in 12 innings (2023-2024)

Markram struck at 187 while Pooran scored at 179 as both batters didn't let the GT bowlers have any say on a pitch that had eased out and despite losing a couple of wickets at the end, the Super Giants had the game in control. Despite missing Mitchell Marsh at the top, Markram's renewed form has helped LSG. Rishabh Pant came to bat at the top in Marsh's absence and even though it was a scratchy knock, he did well to last the powerplay and LSG got home with a few balls remaining.