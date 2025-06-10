Nicholas Pooran announces shock retirement from international cricket at 29 West Indies explosive batter Nicholas Pooran has decided to retire from international cricket immediately at 29. He is the second cricketer in the last month to step away from top flight cricket with Heinrich Klaasen of South Africa also doing the same recently.

New Delhi:

West Indies explosive batter Nicholas Pooran has shocked the cricketing fraternity by announcing his retirement from international cricket. He is only 29 years old and was already the West Indies' most capped player in T20Is. He is also the leading run-scorer for the Caribbean team in the shortest format of the game. Pooran took to his Instagram account to announce his decision while he will continue to play T20 cricket.

The southpaw played 61 ODIs and 106 T20Is for the West Indies after making his debut in white-ball cricket back in 2016 in the shortest form of the game. He made his ODI debut in 2019 and went on to score 1983 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 99.15 with three centuries and 11 fifties. However, Pooran excelled the most in T20Is, amassing 2275 runs in 97 innings at a strike rate of 136.39 with 13 fifty-plus scores.

Pooran's statement

"This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies. Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.

"Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead," Pooran wrote in his statement on the social media platform.

A forgettable captaincy stint

Nicholas Pooran also captained the West Indies during his career, but won just eight out of 30 matches during his stint across both ODIs and T20Is. Under his leadership, the Caribbean side were knocked out of the first round in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which prompted him to step down from captaincy. With only eight months to go before the next T20 World Cup, the West Indies have a massive hole to fill in their middle order.

Cricket West Indies confirms Pooran's retirement decision

Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies (CWI) thanked the 29-year-old for his contribution to the sport in the region. "Nicholas officially informed the leadership of his decision to retire from international cricket, bringing to a close a significant chapter in his career. A world-class player and a game changer, Nicholas leaves the game as the most capped West Indian in T20 Internationals with 106 matches and the leading T20I run scorer with 2,275 runs. His performances on the field and influence within the team have made a lasting impact on West Indies cricket," the statement read.