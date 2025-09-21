Nicholas Pooran achieves rare six-hitting record in 2025, joins Rohit, Kohli on elite T20 list Trinbago Knight Riders skipper Nicholas Pooran has been in some fine form in the CPL playoffs as he followed up an unbeaten 90 in the eliminator with a quickfire half-century in the second qualifier against the Saint Lucia Kings and achieved a couple of major milestones on Friday.

Providence (Guyana) :

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final once again and will be up against the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the summit clash at the Providence, and they might have their captain Nicholas Pooran, to thank for, who smashed a second consecutive fifty in the playoffs. Pooran smashed a blazing 32-ball fifty in the second qualifier against the Saint Lucia Kings, backing up a scintillating 90 in the eliminator, to propel the Knight Riders to a score of 194, which was eventually too much for the defending champions to chase down.

Pooran hit five fours and four sixes during his knock and the latter helped him achieve a couple of milestones in T20 cricket. Pooran needed just one on Friday to become the first batter to hit 100 sixes in T20 cricket in 2025. While, his four sixes meant he touched the milestone of 300 sixes in the Caribbean, while becoming the fifth batter to get to the landmark in one country but Pooran was only the second to do it in the West Indies, after Kieron Pollard.

Most sixes in one country in T20 cricket

373 - Rohit Sharma (2007-2025), in 309 innings

357 - Chris Gayle (2010-2021), in 134 innings

333 - Virat Kohli (2007-2025), in 278 innings

309 - Kieron Pollard (2006-2025), in 174 innings

300* - Nicholas Pooran (2013-2025), in 167 innings

Most sixes in T20 cricket in 2025

103* - Nicholas Pooran (LSG/MINY/MIE/TKR), in 49 innings

99 - Karanbir Singh (Austria), in 28 innings

88 - Dewald Brevis (HAM/CSK/MICT/SA), in 32 innings

Pooran's half-century was coupled with Alex Hales's commanding 58 at the top of the order, followed by a couple of cameos from Pollard and Andre Russell. The Kings needed all of their firepower to chase down 195 against the Knight Riders and even though Tim Seifert started well at the top, the rest of the batting line-up succumbed to the pressure.

Pooran is already the leading run-getter in T20 cricket in 2025, even though Jos Buttler is breathing down his neck and the left-hander will be keen to make sure that his efforts result in a fifth CPL title for Knight Riders on Sunday.