Nicholas Pooran achieves huge milestone with stellar knock against Barbados Royals Star Trinbago Knight Riders batter Nicholas Pooran hit his 500th six this decade, making him the first batter to do so in the decade. He achieved the feat against Barbados Royals in the ongoing CPL 2025.

There is no doubt that Nicholas Pooran has been one of the most destructive batters in the world when it comes to T20 cricket. After some stellar performances in the IPL 2025, Pooran has been lighting up the CPL (Caribbean Premier League). Through his stellar performances in the tournament, Pooran became the first player to hit 500 T20 sixes in this decade.

Pooran achieved the feat in the 16th game of the CPL 2025, taking on Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 30. In this decade, Pooran has completed 500* sixes in 278 innings. The star batter has the most T20 sixes in this decade and is miles ahead of second-place Andre Russell, who has 358 sixes this decade.

Speaking of the game between Barbados Royals and Trinbago Knight Riders, the clash began with Royals coming in to bat first. The side opened their innings, with Quinton de Kock and Brandon King scoring 17 and 29 runs, respectively. Kadeem Alleyne and Sherfane Rutherford scored 41 and 45 runs, respectively, as Royals posted a total of 178 runs in the first innings.

As for Knight Riders, Andre Russell was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name, and Mohammad Amir took two wickets, with Ali Khan striking once as well.

Pooran’s masterclass propelled Knight Riders to stellar win

Aiming to chase down the target of 179 runs, Knight Riders opened their innings with Colin Munro and Alex Hales scoring 67 and 19 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Nicholas Pooran took centre stage and amassed 65 runs in 40 deliveries, hitting six sixes and one four.

The side chased down the target in 17.5 overs, winning the game by seven wickets as Knight Riders moved into first place in the CPL 2025 standings.

Most sixes in this decade:

500* – Nicholas Pooran (278 inns)

358 – Andre Russell (224 inns)

348 – Tim David (247 inns)

334 – Liam Livingstone (212 inns)

334 – Alex Hales (266 inns)

