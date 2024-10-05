Nicholas Pooran and other stars absent as West Indies announce squads for white-ball series against Sri Lanka

Saturday, October 05, 2024
     
Brandon King is making his return to international cricket after spending two months on the sidelines with a side strain. King had picked up the injury while batting against England in a Super 8 clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2024 10:41 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nicholas Pooran.

West Indies have announced their squads for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka which is set to get underway on Sunday, October 13.

Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Shimron Hetmyer have "opted out of the tour for personal reasons" and therefore the selectors have picked a squad filled with young faces.

Skipper Rovman Powell will lead the T20I side and will have batting allrounder Roston Chase for assistance as his vice-captain. Notably, the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2016 winner Shamar Springer has been included in the T20I squad.

The squads have been picked by the head coach Daren Sammy, who is now heading the selection panel after a recent overhaul in the selection system.

"The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury. We are confident in the squad’s ability to compete strongly against Sri Lanka," Sammy was quoted as saying in a press release issued by Cricket West Indies.

Meanwhile, Shai Hope will lead a 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series and will be supported by his vice-captain Alzarri Joseph in taking leadership calls on the field.

The announcement witnesses the return of Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford. Antigua's young wicketkeeper-batter Jewel Andrew has earned his maiden ODI call-up.

"As we continue to build our ODI team, this tour offers a valuable opportunity to evaluate strategies and give opportunities to emerging talent. We are excited to see young players like Jewel Andrew, who has earned his place as an exciting prospect for the future," Sammy said on the ODI squad announcement.

T20I squad for Sri Lanka tour:

Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

ODI squad for Sri Lanka tour:

Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

 

