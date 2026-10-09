Nic Maddinson sets unwanted Australian record on return to international cricket after 10 years

Durban:

Nic Maddison made his Test debut in November 2016 against South Africa. He played his last Test in December 2016 and after a decade-long wait, Maddinson returned to the scheme of things and was named in the playing XI for Australia’s first Test against South Africa in Durban. However, his return wasn’t pleasant as the opener set an unwanted record following a 33-ball duck.

With that, Maddinson became the Australian opener to face the most deliveries without scoring a run before dismissal. His innings ended in the 11th over on the opening day when South African pacer Marco Jansen sent him back to the pavilion.

The unwanted record previously belonged to the legendary David Warner, who was dismissed after facing 22 deliveries without scoring during the 2022 Ashes series away from home. Meanwhile, Maddinson’s effort also placed him among the longest ducks recorded by opening batters in Test cricket, although the overall mark remains with New Zealand’s Darrin Murray, who faced 39 balls before being dismissed against Sri Lanka in 1995. Zimbabwe’s Trevor Gripper endured a 36-ball duck against the West Indies in 2000.

Notably, Maddinson’s prolonged stay at the crease included a reprieve in the fourth over, when Wiaan Mulder trapped him in front of the stumps. South Africa did not review the leg-before-wicket appeal, uncertain whether the batter had made contact with the ball while attempting a flick. The opener continued for a few more overs before Jansen ended his innings.

Maddinson’s incredible return to international cricket

Maddinson’s dismissal came against the backdrop of a significant personal and professional comeback. He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in April 2025, with the disease spreading to his lungs and lymph nodes. He underwent chemotherapy and completed treatment in July that year.

After receiving medical clearance, he returned to training in September. His recovery was followed by a productive domestic outing, in which he scored 126 for New South Wales against Victoria in the One-Day Cup.

Now, the comeback saw Maddinson miss 88 Tests between appearances. It established another Australian record for the longest gap between Test matches by the time he took the field at Kingsmead.

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