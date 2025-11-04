Next big thing in Indian cricket! 25-year-old opener surpasses Vinod Kambli with century in Ranji Trophy Yash Rathod is displaying exceptional form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He plays for Vidarbha at the domestic level and smashed 133 runs in the game against Tamil Nadu. This was his third century of the 2025-26 domestic season with 194 being his highest score.

India is blessed to have a lot of talented players, especially batters, in the country. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, several batters are plundering runs at will but the one making a lot of noise is Vidarbha's Yash Rathod who slammed 133 runs against Tamil Nadu in the match played in Coimbatore recently and in the process, surpassed Vinod Kambli on the list of players with highest average in first-class cricket.

Rathod has amassed 2280 runs in just 41 first-class at an average of 60 with nine centuries and 10 fifties to his credit. Notably, this is his third century this season in eight innings and has also notched up two fifies with the best score of 194, which he smashed in the final of the Duleep Trophy for Central Zone against South Zone.

Overall, Rathod has amassed 610 runs in first-class cricket this season already in just eight innings at an impeccable average of 101.67 and is looking good to score more. With his latest effort, he surpassed Kambli who boasted of an average of 59.67 in first-class cricket in 129 matches after scoring 9965 runs during his illustrious career.

Rathod is one of the four Indian with the best average in FC cricket

Yash Rathod is now only one of the four Indians to boast an average of more than 60 in first-class cricket. He is only 25 years old at the moment and is fast climbing up the ladder to make it to the senior Indian Test team, where Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are opening the innings and Abhimanyu Easwaran is a back-up opener who hasn't played despite getting his maiden call-up in 2022.

Indian players with an average of 60 or more (and more than 2000 runs) in FC cricket