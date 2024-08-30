Newly appointed BCB chief Faruque Ahmed accuses predecessor Nazmul Hasan of corruption

Follow us on Image Source : BCB/X BCB chief Faruque Ahmed.

The newly appointed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Faruque Ahmed has accused his predecessor Nazmul Hasan of corruption and vowed to appoint a new audit firm to look into BCB's finances.

Ahmed made the announcement while attending his first board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Thursday (August 30).

"We will appoint an independent audit firm from amongst the top four in the country," Faruque told reporters during the meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. "The decision was taken to find out the irregularities. If anything happened over the years, it will be unearthed after the audit. "The Anti Corruption Commission will come into act if any irregularities are found. There was some corruption (in the board). I cannot deny it and everyone knows about it."

Ahmed also mentioned that he wants to go through the Bangladesh cricket team's ODI World Cup 2023 debacle review which was conducted during the regime of Hasan and a few other reports that have not been made public.

"There is a report of the last World Cup while there are some reports of the past (that haven't come to light) and I told the CEO that I want to see them and will make a decision after seeing the report," said Faruque. "This is totally logical (to make it public) and I want to bring it in front of the people and because I am not part of it there is no problem in revealing it and I want to disclose it (to the world)," he said.

Notably, Ahmed who has voiced his opinion against the incumbent head coach of the men's team Chandika Hathurusingha, clarified that he doesn't want to a take a decision that might disrupt the team in the middle of the tour.

"I am president of the board and so I don't want to do anything that makes me look like I have become autocratic. I don't want to be a dictator," said Faruque. "We have talked about Hathurusingha. We'll consider the case like the way we handled Shakib's case. I said that we don't want to do anything in between a Test series.

"We are now in the middle of the tour. As a president, you can take any decision but we have to think of not disturbing (the team). We are discussing it (what can be done with Hathurusingha) and will try to take everyone's opinion. It is like an investigation, we will take a good look at how much damage has been done to Bangladesh cricket during his tenure and then will take a decision. You can see something in the near future," he said.