New Zealand Women vs India Women Live Score, Only T20I Live Cricket Score Updates from Queenstown

When will the only T20I between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The one-off T20I between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 9 February 2022

In which venue the India women vs New Zealand women match be played?

India women vs New Zealand women's T20I match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

What time will the India women vs New Zealand women match start in India?

The match will start at 5:30 am IST

What time will the toss between India women vs New Zealand women happen?

The toss between India women vs New Zealand women will take place at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs New Zealand women match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV.

Where to watch India women vs New Zealand women online for free?

The match will be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin(w), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur