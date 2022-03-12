Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IMAGE File Photo of New Zealand Women

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming ICC Women's World Cup 2022: When and where to watch NZ W vs AUS W

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women

11th Match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Basin Reserve, Wellington

When will New Zealand Women vs Australia Women match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

The match will begin on Saturday, 13th March 2022, 6:30 AM

What is the date of the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Saturday, 13th March 2022

Where can I watch New Zealand Women vs Australia Women match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on TV?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

What is the venue for the New Zealand Women vs Australia Women match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

The match will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Where can I watch New Zealand Women vs Australia Women match in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 in India online?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.

What is New Zealand Women's squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite (vc), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

What is Australia Women Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022?

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes (VC), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Amanda-Jade Wellington.