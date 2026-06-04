New Zealand wilt under England assault on Day 1 of Lord’s Test; Jamieson, Robinson dominate proceedings

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England faced the wrath of New Zealand bowlers in the first innings. They were bundled for 140 runs in the first innings, resulting in the experts calling out the home team once again, especially as the result followed an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Australia in the winter. After which, Brendon McCullum’s job was under the scanner, but the ECB management backed him for the role.

Rob Key and McCullum then held multiple meetings to decide the future of the team and during which they considered finding a new approach as Bazball wasn’t working any longer. For the same reason, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope were dropped against New Zealand, with Emilio Gay and Jacob Bethell replacing them.

It was expected to give England some balance in the batting department. However, in the first Test against New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s, the batting unit once again flopped. They failed to tackle the new ball as six of the cricketers scored in single figures.

Debutant Elimio Gay started his day with a boundary, but he departed scoring eight runs, which opened the gateway. Bethell, Joe Root and Ben Duckett soon followed suit, as the hosts were reduced to 34/4 at one stage. Harry Brook carried the innings for the majority of the game, scoring 56, but he barely had any support from the other end.

In the swinging conditions of England, Kyle Jamieson dominated the proceedings, claiming five wickets. Nathan Smith picked up three wickets while William O’Rourke ended the day with two.

England pacers rattled Kiwis

With just 140 runs on board, New Zealand were hoping for a first-innings lead. However, they had no answers to England’s dominant show with the ball. In the second over of the innings, Ollie Robinson changed the complexion of the game, picking up three prized wickets of Devon Conway, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra. With that, the visitors were reduced to ⅔.

They simply couldn’t find a way. Tom Latham departed after a few overs and Daryl Mitchell, who was showing some promise, too, got out for 12. Robinson sent him packing with a terrific inswinger that the 35-year-old was bold to leave and it eventually rattled his stumps. Meanwhile, batting at six, Tom Blundell failed to make any sort of impact as well, scoring only four.

New Zealand finished the day on 66/6 and need only a miracle for them to secure a first innings lead. All eyes are on Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith at the moment for turning the clock on Day 2 as they are still trailing by 79 runs.

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