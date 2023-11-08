New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast: Rain to end New Zealand's hopes of making World Cup semifinal?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Umpires at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup game

Bengaluru weather report: New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be clashing in the crucial match of the World Cup 2023 in Bengaluru on November 8. New Zealand are competing for the last semifinal spot and a win will ensure it while Sri Lanka will be looking to secure a top-seven finish to confirm a place in next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

New Zealand produced their biggest ODI World Cup total by smashing 401 runs against Pakistan in their last game at the same venue. But they suffered a heartbreaking 21-run defeat on the DLS method as rain snatched crucial two points from their hands.

A win will not be enough for the Kiwis as they face battle from Pakistan and Afghanistan in the semifinal race. All three teams are tied with eight points and have one game in hand to make it to the top four.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka were knocked out of the semifinal race as they suffered a disappointing three-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in their last game. They will be looking forward to finishing the injury-depleted campaign with a consolation win on Thursday.

NZ vs SL, Bengaluru Weather Update:

New Zealand are set to face another threat of rain on their way to the semifinal. Rain has continued to pour in Bengaluru for the last few days and there is a strong rain forecast on Thursday as well. According to Accu Weather, there is 45 to 60% of precipitation during the game time. Temperature is likely to hover around 26 to 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (vc & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka World Cup squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage

Latest Cricket News