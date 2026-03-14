New Zealand vs South Africa: When and where to watch T20I series live on TV and online in India?

MOUNT MAUNGANUI:

The stage is set for New Zealand and South Africa to lock horns in a five-game T20I series. It is worth noting that the men’s and the women’s teams will play alongside each other, and the two series will begin on March 15. It is worth noting that the T20Is will be played on March 15, 17, 20, 22, and 25.

Coming on the back of a disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, where South Africa was eliminated from the 1st semi-final and New Zealand lost to India in the final, the two sides will look to build towards the T20 World Cup in 2028. It is worth noting that New Zealand will have the likes of Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, and Kylie Jamieson in their squad. On the other hand, South Africa will boast the likes of Keshav Maharaj, Ottneil Baartman, and Wiaan Mulder among many others in their squad.

With the series right around the corner, many fans would be wondering where they can watch the five-game series in India.

Broadcast details for New Zealand vs South Africa

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played on Sunday, March 15.

At what time will the New Zealand vs South Africa first T20I begin?

The New Zealand vs South Africa first T20I will begin at 11:45 AM IST.

Where is the New Zealand vs South Africa first T20I being played?

The New Zealand vs South Africa first T20I will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Where can you watch the New Zealand vs South Africa first T20I on TV in India?

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I series will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India.

Where can you watch the New Zealand vs South Africa first T20I online in India?

The live streaming for the New Zealand vs South Africa first T20I will be available on the FanCode and SonyLIV app and website

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner, Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Jayden Lennox, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi.

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (Captain), Ottneil Baartman, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Nqobani Mokoena, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen, and Jason Smith.

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