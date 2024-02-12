New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Seddon Park, Hamilton Pitch Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Seddon Park.

After a convincing win in the opening Test of the series, New Zealand are set to take on South Africa in the 2nd Test of the ongoing two-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 13 (Tuesday). South Africa are low on confidence after their drubbing in the first Test and look unlikely to make a comeback.

The Blackcaps skipper Tim Southee is weighing his fast-bowling options and the hosts may choose to field a four-pronged pace attack instead of the three pacers that they went in with in the first Test. The decision to go in with four pacers can pave the way for a potential Test debut for the 22-year-old right-arm speedster William Peter O'Rourke.

The toss-up will be between O'Rourke and veteran left-arm seamer Neil Wagner for the fourth seamer's spot as Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry will pick themselves. Southee remained tight-lipped on whether O'Rourke will get his maiden Test cap on Tuesday.

"He's in the 13," Southee told of O'Rourke. "Neil's been around the group as well and been a great performer for us for a long period of time.

"It's great to have those decisions to be made. Will's an exciting talent and has had a little taste of international cricket, and I'm sure he has a bright future in the highest level as well."

Seddon Park, Hamilton Pitch Report

Stats suggest that pacers enjoy bowling at Seddon Park. Barring Daniel Vettori, there's no other spinner in the top ten leading wicket-takers at the venue. The wicket at the venue is conducive to pace bowling and will behave in the same manner in all likelihood. Batters will have to be cautious of their approach at the start of their innings and the pitch will ease out as the game progresses.

Seddon Park Test Record and Stats

Total Test Matches: 27

Matches won batting first: 9

Matches won bowling first: 10

Average first innings score: 312

Average second innings score: 328

Average third innings score: 234

Average fourth innings score: 168

Highest total scored: 715/6 by New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 212/4 by Australia vs New Zealand

Lowest total recorded: 93 all out by New Zealand vs Pakistan