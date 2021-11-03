New Zealand vs Scotland Live Score, NZ vs SCO LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Updates 

Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
Dubai Published on: November 03, 2021 14:03 IST
Trent Boult and Tim Southee in conversation with captain Kane Williamson during New Zealand's match
Image Source : AP

Trent Boult and Tim Southee in conversation with captain Kane Williamson during New Zealand's match against Pakistan. 

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Todd Astle, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman

Scotland Squad: George Munsey, Matthew Cross(w), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington(c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Alasdair Evans, Kyle Coetzer

 

