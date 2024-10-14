New Zealand vs Pakistan women head-to-head record in T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Follow us on Image Source : AP New Zealand and Pakistan players.

New Zealand women will be facing Pakistan women in the last match of Group A in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, October 14. With three teams still in the race for the semifinals, mathematically, the clash will be crucial.

Australia are the only team to have qualified for the semifinals after their close nine-run win against India in their last Group game in Sharjah. That left India's fate dependent on the result between Pakistan and New Zealand.

The White Ferns and the Women in Green will have a crack at each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. This will be the only match of the day. India, New Zealand and Pakistan - all three are alive for a place in the semis from Group A with only one game left. The Aussies are officially into the knockouts, while Sri Lanka are officially out.

Ahead of the last Group A game, here is the head-to-head record between New Zealand and Pakistan in WT20Is.

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other 11 times in WT20Is with the White Ferns enjoying a 9-2 lead. But Pakistan's two wins have come very recently in a three-match series when they stunned the Sophie Devine-led side at the latter's home.

The Women in Green defeated New Zealand 2-1 last year in December to register their only series win outside Asia and Ireland. This was also their only series win against the White Ferns in the format.

Pakistan vs New Zealand H2H in WT20Is:

Matches played: 11

New Zealand won: 9

Pakistan won: 2

No result: 0

Squads:

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w/c), Sidra Amin, Sadaf Shamas, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Fatima Sana, Tasmia Rubab

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine(c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze(w), Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold