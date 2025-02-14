New Zealand vs Pakistan Tri-series Final Live: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK live on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : THEREALPCB X New Zealand will be up against the hosts Pakistan in the final of the tri-series in Karachi on Friday, February 14

Pakistan would be proud of what they did on Wednesday against South Africa. It wasn't the full-strength Proteas team out on the park but chasing a 350-plus score is never a cakewalk and Pakistan led by skipper Mohammad Rizwan and his deputy Salman Agha, who had to dig in, carve out twin tons and eventually a match-winning partnership, got past the finishing line in a record chase. Pakistan managed to make it to the final but they will be up against New Zealand in the final, who had different guys putting their hand up in the two wins in the ongoing tri-series.

The two teams have already faced each other, will play the final on Friday and the Champions Trophy opener, all in a space of 11 days. The frequency of playing the same team in a short period helps and even though the focus for both teams will be the group match in the ICC tournament, a win in the final would definitely work as a booster for either team. The final will also allow both teams to gather a little more information about each other before the big clash next week at the same venue.

When and where to watch NZ vs PAK tri-series final live on TV and OTT in India?

The final of the tri-series between New Zealand and Pakistan will kick off in Karachi on Friday, February 14 at 2:30 PM IST. The NZ vs PAK summit clash will have a live broadcast on TV in India on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy