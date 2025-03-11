New Zealand vs Pakistan T20Is: Schedule, fixtures, venues, live streaming and all you need to know The five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan will get underway on March 16 (Sunday). Michael Bracewell has been named the captain of the Kiwis, while Pakistan have appointed Salman Ali Agha as their skipper for the series.

New Zealand and Pakistan will lock horns in the five-match T20I series starting from March 16. Both teams participated recently in the Champions Trophy as Pakistan crashed out of the tournament in the group stage itself. New Zealand, on the other hand, made it to the final but lost to India to finish as the runners-up.

Pakistan's T20I team is completely changed after a disastrous ODI tournament. Mohammad Rizwan is not the T20I captain anymore, with Salman Ali Agha taking over. Babar Azam and Rizwan are not in the squad in a major overhaul of the team in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have named Michael Bracewell as their captain for this series with their IPL-bound players not available. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 22 and none of the Kiwi players are in the squad who have IPL commitments.

Here's all you need to know about the series:

Schedule

1st T20I - March 16 (Sunday) - 6:45 AM at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd T20I - March 18 (Tuesday) - 6:45 AM at University Oval, Dunedin

3rd T20I - March 21 (Friday) - 11:45 AM at Eden Park, Auckland

4th T20I - March 23 (Sunday) - 11:45 AM at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

5th T20I - March 26 (Wednesday) - 11:45 AM at Sky Stadium, Wellington

Squads

New Zealand - Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes (matches 4-5), Mitch Hay, Matt Henry (matches 4-5), Kyle Jamieson (matches 1-3), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke (matches 1-3), Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

Live Streaming and telecast details

All the matches of the NZ vs PAK series will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.