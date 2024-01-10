Wednesday, January 10, 2024
     
  5. New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series: Live Streaming and Broadcast details

New Zealand have been boosted by the inclusion of pacers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson who were undergoing rehab after sustaining injuries during the ODI World Cup in India.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2024 8:01 IST
Kane Williamson (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (right).
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (right).

Hosts New Zealand are all geared up to take on Pakistan in a five-match action-packed T20I series that gets underway on Friday, January 12. The Blackcaps have announced a formidable squad for the series which marks the return of senior pros including Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway.

While Henry will be available to play all five games after recovering from his right hamstring injury, his fellow seamer, Ferguson, will be there for the last three T20Is and will be seen in action for Auckland in the ongoing Super Smash before joining the squad.

Ferguson has successfully recovered from an Achilles injury that he suffered during the course of New Zealand's ODI World Cup campaign in India. Right-arm pacer Ben Sears has been added to the squad for the first two games of the series and he will make way for Ferguson for the last three games to be played in Dunedin (3rd T20I) and Christchurch (4th and 5th T20I) respectively.

While Williamson has been named as captain for the series, he will be unavailable for the third T20I as he continues to keep track of his knee, batting allrounder Josh Clarkson has been added as his cover for the third game.

On the other hand, the series will mark the dawn of a new era in Pakistan's T20I history as Shaheen Shah Afridi will take the field for the first time in the format after being announced as the new captain following Babar Azam's resignation. Shaheen will have Mohammad Rizwan for advice as the latter has been appointed as the vice-captain. 

Pakistan's team for the tour is studded with youngsters who offer a lot of promise and will be eager to hit the ground running.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming 

Where to watch the live stream of New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

 

