New Zealand vs Pakistan pitch report: How will surface at Hagley Oval in Christchurch play in 4th T20I?

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to be played on January 19 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With the series already decided, the Kiwi team will be looking now to whitewash Pakistan who have not been able to adapt to the conditions enough. Perhaps, Shaheen Afridi and his men have not been able to chase big totals and surprisingly, the bowling attack has been taken apart in every match.

However, with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, the men in green will be looking to make a few changes to get some wins under their belt. Interestingly, Pakistan have not won a single international match since the ODI World Cup losing three Tests in Australia and have so far gone down meekly in three matches in the Kiwi nation. They will be somehow hoping to put together a team performance to go past New Zealand in the fourth T20I.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch Pitch Report

The surface in Christchurch is very good for batting but it also has enough bounce in it to keep the bowlers interested. The venue has hosted 11 T20Is so far with 208 being the highest score registered at the venue while 174 is the highest total chased down here. Also, the team winning the toss might look to bat first in this encounter.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch T20I numbers game

Matches played - 11

Matches won batting first - 5

Matches won batting second - 6

Average first inns score - 164

Highest total - 208/5 by NZ vs BAN

Highest total chased - 177/3 by PAK vs BAN

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Will Young, Ben Sears

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed