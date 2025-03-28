New Zealand vs Pakistan Live: When and where to watch NZ vs PAK ODI series live on TV and streaming in India? New Zealand proved to be too good in the T20Is and even though they will be without quite a few of their regulars in the ODIs, the Black Caps would hope to take the momentum into the ODIs and get the job done. For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam among others are set to return.

In their own conditions and with the T20 specialists returning, New Zealand were just too good in the T20 series winning the assignment 4-1. Pakistan showed a few bright sparks but that's for another time with the ODI regulars Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam returning among others. Most of the ODI setup is different from the T20 one, however, the likes of Salman Agha will feel the sting of the series loss.

New Zealand are missing quite a few of their first-choice players due to injuries and IPL commitments with Michael Bracewell set to continue as the captain after Tom Latham suffered an injury at the eleventh hour during the training. However, with the bowling attack they have for the home conditions will definitely challenge the tourists. Pakistan have decided to retain Haris Rauf for the ODIs, who was sensational in the T20Is as he used the pace and bounce on the Kiwi wickets to his advantage and the visitors will hope that he can continue the same form.

When and where to watch NZ vs PAK ODI series on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan will kick off in Napier on Saturday, March 29 at 3:30 AM IST with the remaining matches scheduled for April 2 and 5 in Hamilton and Mount Maunganui, respectively. The NZ vs PAK series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on the Sony Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

The matches can also be live-streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app and website and also on Fancode.

Squads

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Rhys Mariu, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young (only for 1st match)

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf