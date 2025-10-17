New Zealand vs England Live: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG T20 series live on TV and streaming in India? After going down against Australia in the T20I series 0-2, New Zealand will be up against England in six white-ball matches, starting with a couple of T20Is in Christchurch. New Zealand will have their white-ball skipper, Mitchell Santner, back, while England will have their full squad available.

Christchurch:

New Zealand will take on England in a three-match T20I series, starting in Christchurch on Saturday, October 18. There were a few bright spots in the couple of games against Australia but not having the likes of Finn Allen, Glenn Phillips and Will O'Rourke was visible for the Black Caps, having been unable to land the killer blow despite some competent individual performances. Regular skipper Mitchell Santner will be back for New Zealand for the England series and so will be Rachin Ravindra and that will improve the all-round strength for the hosts.

On the other hand, England are coming off a decent white-ball run at home against South Africa and Ireland and this tour will tick another box in the two-time champions' preparation for the T20 World Cup in four months' time. England have already announced their XI for the opening clash and have gone batting heavy and it will be interesting to see how the Kiwis counter that, having seen Mitchell Marsh pile on runs for fun in the two completed games a couple of weeks ago.

When and where to watch NZ vs ENG T20I series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and England will kick off at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Saturday, October 18, at 11:45 AM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for October 20 and 23, with Christchurch hosting the second game and Auckland's Eden Park scheduled to host the finale. The NZ vs ENG T20I series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network on TV in India, while the live streaming of the matches will be available on Amazon Prime Video as well as SonyLiv.

Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert.

England: Harry Brook (c), Zak Crawley, Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse